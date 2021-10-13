Hartford institution making global impact unveils new name, logo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Seminary has been a long-standing institution in Hartford making an impact internationally.

The new name of the institution unveiled Wednesday is the Hartford International University for Religion and Peace.

In 1834, the seminary was founded as the Theological Institute of Connecticut. More than a century later, in 1981, the Hartford Seminary established a new identity. Today, they’re starting a new beginning.

“This is a joyful moment. This is a happy moment for us. We are so happy to be doing this, we are so proud,” President Joel Lohr said.

The two-year strategic plan goes back much further, with years of planning. They faced numerous questions during the planning process as they worked to restructure and identify themselves for the years to come:

“Who are we? Are we Hartford? Are we international? Are we a seminary, are we a school, a center, an academy, a college?”

On Wednesday, Mayor Luke Bronin applauded the seminary on its international work.

“The work that happens here is important to our community, it’s important to our country and the world,” Bronin said.

Not only did they unveil the new name, but they also unveiled the new logo, made up of colors from flags around the world.

“Faith gives us something we have in common, faith gives us something to believe, faith gives us values, motivates us and brings out the best in us,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

It marks a momentous day for the institution as they look back at their imprint in history and look ahead at the bright future for the students worldwide.

“You represent the very best of what it means to bring people together and bring people of different faiths together and bring people together who didn’t think they had a lot in common until they realize how much we do have in common,” Lamont said.