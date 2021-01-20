Hartford Interval House receives $200K grant amid pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s Interval House is getting some much-needed help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have received a grant from Bank of America’s $200,000 Neighborhood Builders award. It will help the organization deepen its committment to victims of domestic violence and get around burdens caused by COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, Interval House has been operating its safe house at 143 percent capacity spending more than $125,000 on unbudgeted hotel bed nights, meals and transportation.