Hartford Interval House receives $200K grant amid pandemic

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s Interval House is getting some much-needed help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have received a grant from Bank of America’s $200,000 Neighborhood Builders award. It will help the organization deepen its committment to victims of domestic violence and get around burdens caused by COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, Interval House has been operating its safe house at 143 percent capacity spending more than $125,000 on unbudgeted hotel bed nights, meals and transportation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Cake4Kids bakes extra special birthday cakes for Connecticut kids in need

News /

CCSU students move back into dorms Tuesday with plans for frequent COVID testing

News /

Hartford's Mark Twain House & Museum receives COVID relief grant

News /

Importance of getting ahead of COVID-19 as it continues to mutate, putting health experts on alert

News /

Hartford HealthCare discusses treating A-Fib during COVID-19

News /

CT Democrats volunteer to help distribute food at Foodshare

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss