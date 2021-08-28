Hartford kicks off door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination effort

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The push to get more people vaccinated in the state continues Sunday morning.

At 9 a.m., the Hartford Health Director, Acting Commissioner of the State Department of Public Health Deidre Gifford, community health workers, and local medical professionals will be going door-to-door in the Northeast and Barry Square neighborhoods to educate residents about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The canvass will also be offering all three vaccines to residents at their doorsteps.

This canvass comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Authorization gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine this week.