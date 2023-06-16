HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Hartford kicked off its three-day celebration of Juneteenth on Friday night.

Juneteenth is now a state and federal holiday that celebrates the emancipation order given in Texas in 1865, which marked the end of slavery in the United States.

Knox Inc., a gardening organization welcomed anybody and everybody with open arms and smiles to the event.

United in their continuing quest for equality and justice the celebration was not dampened by the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter mural that occurred only a few blocks away earlier this week.

The mural had been vandalized with a message of racism and hate. Police have since made an arrest in the hate crime and artists have painted over the racist graffiti with a heart.

“We have to show resiliency, that we are not going to let some knucklehead stop us, we are going to keep moving baby all right! Live on and live free,” said Savanna Jones of Hartford.

“How can we turn this negative into a positive, fix it together in the community and show them that hey, we are here for this, and this is positive and move on,” said Travis Stewart of Hartford.

On Sunday, Hartford will have food, music, and a mini interactive art gallery around the arches in Bushell Park.