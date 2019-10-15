1  of  2
Hartford kids get lesson in fire safety

by: Stephanie Simoni

Posted:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Answering the call. Hundreds of West Middle School students got a fire safety lesson Tuesday. 

Hartford firefighters teamed up with The Hartford to do this. The insurance company’s Junior Fire Marshal Program estimates they’ve educated more than 111 million kids in more than 70 years.

“Last week, we were in Akron, Ohio honoring a 6-year-old who went through the program, experienced a home fire a week later and saved herself from the lessons she learned. So we know it makes a difference,” said Dir. of Public Relations for The Hartford, Ann Marie LaBreck.

“So they bring all that information back home and they’re the ones to remind the parents to make sure to keep the batteries in the smoke alarms. If it’s chirping that they need to change it,” said Hartford Fire Capt. Mario Oquendo.

They emphasized the importance of escape plans too. 

“So to know that they’re remembering and capturing that information that we give them is amazing,” said Capt. Oquendo.

