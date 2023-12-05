HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — City leaders announced a new early learning campaign on Tuesday to improve child care options across Hartford.

The goal of the campaign is to make finding the right child care option easier for parents. City officials also announced a new website that is designed to help families find various options and compare costs.

The website, HartfordEarlyLearning.com, helps families find the best child care based on where they live. This support is open to kids ages six weeks old to five years old.

“It’s so important to give our kids that strong headstart, that strong foundation of early learning,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “We’ve got tremendous opportunities and we want to make sure everybody knows about them.”

Many city leaders said they believe the need for child care will be higher in 2024 due to different age requirements for kindergarten enrollment.