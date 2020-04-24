Hartford launching initiatives to address coronavirus’ devastating impact on communities of color

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new set of initiatives were announced on Thursday in Hartford to address the disparities in coronavirus outcomes in the Capital City.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the pandemic has revealed the need for expanded access to healthcare for the city’s most vulnerable residents.

“Communities of color across the country are seeing a disproportionate impact from the coronavirus. Whether that’s in the incidents — the number of infections — or the outcomes, the severity of outcomes.”

The new partnership involves Hartford HealthCare, Quest Diagnostics and The United Way.

The first step the City of Hartford is taking is to provide access to the testing sites for Hartford residents.

Beginning Friday, April 24, residents with an appointment will be able to call 311 to schedule a free ride to a testing site.

“We will take you from the place where you are, from home to the testing site and back,” said Mayor Bronin. “We ask that you only use that if you need it, but for those Hartford residents who need it, we think it’s an important way to expand access to testing.”

Quest Diagnostics and Hartford HealthCare are also partnering to bring more than 900 tests to the area.

“They will be able to write prescriptions for those tests, and those tests will be honored and taken at Hartford Hospital,” Bronin said. “So, we are encouraging Hartford residents that are seeking access to tests to contact your FQHC, your federally qualified health center.”

Another part of the initiative comes from UConn School of Medicine.

The city said the school’s medical students will play a role in individualized outreach. For households with confirmed and unconfirmed cases of COVID-19, the medical students will offer support to those in isolation.

For more information on how to get a free ride if you live in Hartford, dial the city services line at 311.