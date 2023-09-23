HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford city leaders are encouraging kids to read more in the new school year.

As part of their mission to improve literacy in the city, Hartford leaders held a book giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event took place on the second floor of the Connecticut Convention Center, where 50,000 books were given away to Hartford children.

Many leaders including Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin gathered at the event to promote the book giveaway.

“As a city, we’ve tried to do a lot to make sure that we are increasing access to books,” Bronin said. “That includes the partnership with Connecticut Children’s where today, any child born in Hartford can get a free book every single month.”