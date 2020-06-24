 

Hartford leaders push for residents to get involved in “Census Day of Action”

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers in Hartford are making a big push to get people to fill out their census forms. Coronavirus fears have limited the usual door-to-door canvassing.

The census is so important for so many reasons. Yet, poor and immigrant communities usually end up under-counted. The pandemic threatens to make that problem even worse.

We’ve seen efforts to try to spread the word with grand gestures – parades and signs and T-shirts. Today in Hartford, volunteers are going to be trying a more personal approach.

Call Five is the name of the program, and it’s pretty simple. Everybody calls at least five people they know on the phone. They ask them how they’re doing during the pandemic, and then ask them if they’ve filled out their census form. If they haven’t, they explain how easy, safe, and important the census is.

The importance is in determining how much federal money goes to each town, city and state. We’re talking money for schools, hospitals, first responders, Medicare and Medicaid, housing, food programs, senior programs, WIC, childcare, roads and highways and much more.

If you haven’t filled out your census form yet, it is very easy to do. You can do it on a computer, even on a smartphone. It does not ask about immigration status. The Supreme Court saw to that. For more information, visit this site.

