HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Public Library’s new Barbour Street branch is closer to becoming a reality.

The library received an extra $5.5 million for the project on Tuesday, with $2 million coming from the state library, and the city pitching in another $3.5 million. The Hartford Public Library had a goal of collecting $17 million in total before construction could begin.

The new library will be built at 234 Barbour St., the site of a former grocery store. The current site is at 261 Barbour St.

The city has not announced when construction will begin.