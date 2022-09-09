HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut DOT issued a reminder to travelers on Wednesday that the Hartford Line train service will be replaced by a substitute bus service on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11.

This temporary transition will allow workers to complete the final stages of an ongoing project on the canopy roof at Hartford Union Station and the slope stabilization in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

DOT officials said the slope stabilization project will improve ride quality for train travelers, and includes necessary maintenance of the communications and signal system for the Hartford Line.

Train fares will still be in effect while the substitute buses run, officials said. So, riders will need to have either a CTrail or Amtrak ticket to board the buses. Passengers can find a detailed bus schedule and ticket availability online.

For those familiar with riding the Hartford Line train service, authorities warn that the bus departure and arrival times may be different than scheduled train time departures. Local buses that are being used as substitutes for the train will stop at all the Hartford Line Stations.

Passengers will be directed via signs on the platform as to where the bus pick-up and drop-off locations are, DOT stated. Express buses will also only stop at select locations to offer quicker travel between major stops.

Passengers are encouraged by the DOT and Hartford Line to visit HartfordLine.com or Amtrak.com for the latest service information. Riders can also sign up to have alerts sent directly to their phone or email at HartfordLine.com/service-alerts.

Finally, Hartford Line officials said that wearing a mask on public transportation has been lifted and is no longer enforced on the Hartford Line or Shoreline East services. Per CDC guidelines, wearing a mask is encouraged and customers who are feeling ill are discouraged from riding public transportation.