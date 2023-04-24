HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford is gearing up for National Rebuilding Day this Saturday.

Volunteers will work together to repair and revitalize 19 homes in the Hartford area and the upper Albany and Northeast neighborhoods, including one at 300 Enfield St.

“It’s folks coming together to help folks that need help maintaining their homes and stabilizing these beautiful neighborhoods,” Don Chapman of Rebuilding Together Hartford said.

Over the years, the Hartford chapter of Rebuilding Together has revitalized more than 600 homes in the area.

“What’s so important is that we want to make sure that homeowners in our community are able to stay homeowners in our community, and that’s what Rebuilding Together is all about,” Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Here’s what you need to know for National Rebuilding Day on Saturday, April 29:

Rebuilding Day Kick-Off – Located at Martin Luther King Jr. School, 25 Ridgefield St. in Hartfordbit

While some tools will be available at your work site, please bring your own tools if you have them! Items such as gloves, goggles, masks, and safety kits will be available at each site.

All volunteers under the age of 18 need to present a signed parental permission form on National Rebuilding Day to take part in the event.

Click here to register to volunteer.