Hartford man accused of filming women in store changing room

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is accused of secretly filming a woman and a minor in the Plato’s Closet changing rooms last month.

South Windsor police say 43-year-old Epifanio Mendez was arrested on January 26 for viewing and attempting to record a juvenile girl in the changing room.

Investigations reveal Mendez also had phone footage of a second woman in the changing room from the same day, according to police.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Mendez and he turned himself in on Friday morning. He was charged with Voyeurism with Malice and his bond was set to $10,000.