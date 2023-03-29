WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old Hartford man was taken into custody on Wednesday and hit with additional charges in connection to a shooting earlier this month.

Janile Anthony Cowan has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $350,000 bond.

He’s accused of shooting at a home on March 12 at an undisclosed location in West Hartford. An unoccupied vehicle had also been damaged.

People were inside of the residence at the time, according to officials. No one was injured.

Police believe the shooting was targeted. Cowan was initially taken into custody on March 13 and charged with second-degree threatening.