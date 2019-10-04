Hartford man accused of stealing car and gun

Breaking News
by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Shykeim Lewis (Photo: Hartford Police Department)

(WTNH) — A Hartford man is accused of stealing a gun and a car.

20-year-old Shykeim Lewis was arrested Thursday.

Police say they knew he was wanted for not showing up for court. They spotted him getting into a car, which was stolen from Vernon.

Police say he also had a gun stolen from East Hampton.

Lewis was arrested earlier this year for crashing a stolen car into Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island estate.

