Hartford man accused of stealing car and gun

(WTNH) — A Hartford man is accused of stealing a gun and a car.

20-year-old Shykeim Lewis was arrested Thursday.

Police say they knew he was wanted for not showing up for court. They spotted him getting into a car, which was stolen from Vernon.

Police say he also had a gun stolen from East Hampton.

Lewis was arrested earlier this year for crashing a stolen car into Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island estate.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.