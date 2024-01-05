WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man has been arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly made threats against the Veteran Affairs Medical Center and federal officials in West Haven, according to the United States District Attorney’s office.

43-year-old Aubrey Wayne Rose of Hartford was arrested Thursday and charged with making threats against the VA Medical Center in West Haven, U.S. members of Congress and other federal employees.

According to court documents, Rose sent a threatening email on Mar. 7, 2023 to the Defence Finance Accounting Service, which is in charge of maintaining and paying military retirees their monthly disability benefits among other things. He also sent the email to four members of Congress.

In the email, Rose asked for a formal appeal of his military pay and stated “If not[,] the 2d Amendment is in our Constitution for a reason. . . . one way or another. I picked up a rifle to protect this country before. I will make sure I it up for myself I’m tired of games y’all can fix it or not. My decision has been made.”

Rose also went to the VA Medical Facility in West Haven on Dec. 20 wearing a tactical vest and carrying a bullhorn, according to court documents. While in the facility, Rose started “Next time I come back, I’m bringing a weapon.”

Court documents went on to also describe other instances of threatening behavior regarding Rose, including one on June 5 where he attempted to gain access to the Connecticut office of a Member of the United States Congress.

Rose is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8.