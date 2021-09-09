Hartford man arrested after breaking into Citgo gas station, stealing, leading Meriden PD on chase

Hartford

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is under arrest after breaking into a Citgo gas station, stealing cash, and leading police on a chase Thursday morning.

At about 4:12 a.m., Meriden Police responded to the Citgo gas station at 80 Cook Ave. for a burglar alarm. The owner told police he could see on his remote security cameras that two people were breaking into the business.

Responding officers observed the front door glass had been shattered. Inside the business, police found a man – identified as Pedro Arroyo, 36, of Hartford. Arroyo fled on foot but was captured after a brief chase.

Police recovered a large sum of cash and several other items from Arroyo’s possession that was consistent with the items reported missing from the store owner.

Arroyo was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Criminal mischief
  • Larceny
  • Interfering with police
  • Conspiracy to commit burglary
  • Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief
  • Conspiracy to commit larceny

Arroyo was held on a $25,000 bond; he is due in court on Oct. 21, 2021.

