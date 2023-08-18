MANCHESTER, (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police say a man from Hartford was arrested after he drove on the wrong side of I-348 early Friday morning in Manchester.

According to state police, troopers were called for a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way around 12:12 a.m. eastbound on I-384 in Manchester. Troopers then witnessed a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound travel lanes near Exit 4.

Troopers stopped the vehicle and suspected that the driver, 21-year-old Bonifilio Ortiz-Perez of Hartford, was under the influence at the time of the incident. They performed a standard sobriety test which Ortiz-Perez failed.

Bonifilio Ortiz-Perez

Ortiz-Perez was then arrested and is facing charges of operating under the influence, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, driving while drinking, operating without minimum insurance, operating without a license, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.