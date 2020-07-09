Hartford man arrested after stabbing victim 10 times during ‘ongoing dispute,’ police say

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in June.

On Thursday, Hartford police arrested 44-year-old Travis “Trap Bone” Kelly for murder charges in connection with an attack on Main Street.

Kelly is accused of stabbing a man 10 times on the evening of June 2 after what police are calling an “ongoing dispute.” Police said the injuries were to various parts of the victim’s body.

The unidentified victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he had emergency surgery. After he has stabilized, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Kelly was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and assault first degree.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.