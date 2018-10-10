Hartford man arrested after striking, robbing a victim
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford Police have arrested a man wanted for an assault and robbery suspect that happened back in June.
Police say the victim was approached by a group of 4 males at 100 Flatbush Avenue on June 11. The suspect, Daniel Smith, 30 of Hartford, allegedly struck the victim in the head with a black revolver and took the person's wallet.
Detectives from the Hartford Police's Major Crimes Division were able to secure an arrest warrant upon discovering new information in the case.
Smith was arrested Wednesday morning on robbery charges. He was held on a $275,000 bond.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Moist air, warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, and ideal wind patterns supercharged Hurricane Michael in the hours before it smacked Florida's Panhandle. Hurricane Michael was barely a hurricane Tuesday morning, with winds of 90 mph. A little over a day later, it had transformed into a monster. When it made landfall Wednesday afternoon, it was blowing at 155 mph. That's a 72 percent increase in wind speed in less than 33 hours.Read More »
There is a police presence on a street in Meriden late Wednesday afternoon.Read More »
Officials in New Haven are looking into gunfire that took place on Tuesday...Read More »
A New Haven man is recovering after police say he fought off two home...Read More »
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- Looking for a getaway this fall or winter? News 8...Read More »
Hartford police are investigating after a collision between a motor vehicle...Read More »
Flash Flood Watch for all of Connecticut Thursday. Generally fair and cool November-like weather for the weekend!!!!Read More »
A firefighter calls for "mayday" while responding to a fire in Meriden. Darren Kramer has those stories and more in your News 8 digital update.Read More »
In the Bender Kitchen: Gary Grunner "The Wine Guy" tells us about the harvest in Russian River Valley CaliforniaRead More »