Hartford man arrested after striking, robbing a victim

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 04:00 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 04:00 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford Police have arrested a man wanted for an assault and robbery suspect that happened back in June. 

Police say the victim was approached by a group of 4 males at 100 Flatbush Avenue on June 11. The suspect, Daniel Smith, 30 of Hartford, allegedly struck the victim in the head with a black revolver and took the person's wallet.

Detectives from the Hartford Police's Major Crimes Division were able to secure an arrest warrant upon discovering new information in the case. 

Smith was arrested Wednesday morning on robbery charges. He was held on a $275,000 bond. 

 

 

