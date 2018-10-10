Hartford man arrested after striking, robbing a victim

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford Police have arrested a man wanted for an assault and robbery suspect that happened back in June.

Police say the victim was approached by a group of 4 males at 100 Flatbush Avenue on June 11. The suspect, Daniel Smith, 30 of Hartford, allegedly struck the victim in the head with a black revolver and took the person's wallet.

Detectives from the Hartford Police's Major Crimes Division were able to secure an arrest warrant upon discovering new information in the case.

Smith was arrested Wednesday morning on robbery charges. He was held on a $275,000 bond.