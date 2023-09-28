HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a man Thursday after he was allegedly touching his genitals in front of a child in July, officials said.

The Hartford Police Special Investigations Division received a complaint on July 5 that a man was touching his genitals while in the view of a child who was riding a bicycle near 102 Mapleton St., according to police.

After an investigation, Hartford detectives arrested the 59-year-old suspect Luis-Segura-Montero of Hartford.

Police said Segura-Montero was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.

Mug shot of Luis Segura-Montero. (SOURCE: The Hartford Police Department)

The 59-year-old was transported to the Hartford Police Detention Facility where he is held on a $75,000 bond, officials said.