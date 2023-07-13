NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)- Newington police arrested a Hartford man on Wednesday following a monthslong investigation into a bomb threat sent to Fine Fettle Dispensary in April.

According to police, officers believe that 34-year-old Michael Laroy Williams made the threat through the dispensary’s online ordering system.

He was charged with first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

Williams was released on a promise to appear and will be arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on July 27.