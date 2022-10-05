HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a May shooting death on Zion Street, according to an announcement by police Wednesday.

Guillermo Gonzalez, 59, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on May 10, according to police. He was pronounced at the hospital.

Police said that he was not the intended target of the shooting. Officers have previously said that two cars were driving on Zion Street near Trinity College when shots were fired from at least one car at the other. About 40 shots were fired in the incident.

Gonzalez was standing on the street outside of a bodega at the time.

A judge approved an arrest warrant for Jose Estrada on May 26. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Estrada is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder and one charge of reckless endangerment. He has been assigned a $2 million bond.