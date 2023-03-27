SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested on Friday for driving under the influence and attacking a woman in South Windsor, police said.

South Windsor police responded to reports of an erratic driver in the area of Ellington Road on Rt. 30 and Sullivan Avenue at Rt. 194 around 9:30 p.m. Police said a witness observed a car drive behind the Hartford Federal Credit Union.

Officers located the car and saw a man leaning over and yelling at a woman in the car. Police believed the man was intoxicated and attempted to pull the woman from the car and put his hands on her throat.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Alan Ramirez of Hartford, was taken into custody. During processing at headquarters, he attempted to complete field sobriety tests, but failed to do them to standard.

Ramirez was processed and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. Although he was advised not to have contact with the victim, he texted her ahead of his release, violating the conditions. An extra charge was added.

He is due in court Monday.