WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday.

According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 a.m.

The driver that was struck sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The driver traveling the wrong-way, identified as 37-year-old Calvin Ennis of Hartford, was uninjured, police said.

State police took Ennis into custody and he was charged with driving while intoxicated, as well as reckless driving, failure to drive in proper lane, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Ennis was released on a non-surety bond and is ordered to appear in court.