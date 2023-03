HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly having inappropriate text conversations with a 10-year-old girl over several weeks, police said.

Christopher Cameron was charged with risk of injury and impairing the morals of a minor. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday.

Additional charges are expected, police said.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.