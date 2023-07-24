HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested in New York City on Saturday for a double shooting in Vermont this past May.

In May, police obtained an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Devon Dennis of Hartford on a charge of second-degree murder, stemming from the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Juan Sierra of Springfield, Mass., as well as attempted second-degree murder of Miguel Fuentes, 29, of Springfield, Mass.

The shooting occurred in Brookfield, Vt. and was drug related, investigators found.

Fuentes has since been discharged from the hospital.

Dennis had traveled to Jamaica on May 13 from Hartford’s Bradley International Airport. When he flew back from Jamaica to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Saturday morning, he was met by police, Homeland Security investigators, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Dennis was taken into custody and is in jail pending an appearance in court next week. He will eventually be extradited to Vermont to face his charges.

Stay with News 8 for updates