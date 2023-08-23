SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man was arrested Tuesday morning on OUI and drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to police, officers arrested 33-year-old Krahe T. Peay of Hartford around 3:18 a.m. in the area of Route 5 and Governors Highway. Police say Peay was seen driving erratically and failed to stay in his lane.

Krahe Peay (Photo Courtesy South Windsor Police Department)

After stopping the vehicle, police believed that Peay was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He then consented to a sobriety test which he failed.

While Peay was taken into custody, police say officers found two small baggies containing suspected PCP.

Peay is facing charges of operating under the influence (second offense), failure to drive in the proper lane, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief in the third degree, and interfering with an officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.