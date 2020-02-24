Hartford man arrested on weapons, drug charges in Delaware traffic stop

Hartford

by: Kaye Paddyfote, WTNH Intern

Posted: / Updated:
Jovaughn Alphonse

Jovaughn Alphonse

HARRINGTON, Del. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested on weapon and drug charges after getting pulled over in Delaware early Monday morning.

According to police in Harrington, Delaware, 23-year-old Jovaughn Alphonse, of Hartford, was arrested after police conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation on South DuPont Hwy at 12:06 a.m.

Police say that when officers were speaking to Alphonse, they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and proceeded to conduct a vehicle search. While searching the car, police then located a loaded 9 MM handgun in close proximity of Alphonse and 3.13 pounds of marijuana.

Alphonse was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm, Possess or Own a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited, Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity, Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and No Person Shall Use an Electronic Communication Device with Vehicle is in Motion.

Alphonse was held on a $15,501 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Gov. Lamont plans to launch initiative for students to build careers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont plans to launch initiative for students to build careers"

CT lawmakers push for ‘bold rebuilding plan’ for Puerto Rico

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT lawmakers push for ‘bold rebuilding plan’ for Puerto Rico"

Cornhole at Berlin High School

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cornhole at Berlin High School"

Probe finds sexual, physical abuse at American School for the Deaf in West Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Probe finds sexual, physical abuse at American School for the Deaf in West Hartford"

Iwo Jima survivors commemorate battle's 75th anniversary

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Iwo Jima survivors commemorate battle's 75th anniversary"

Police identify suspect in Bloomfield double homicide, ask for public assistance in search

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify suspect in Bloomfield double homicide, ask for public assistance in search"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss