Hartford man arrested on weapons, drug charges in Delaware traffic stop

HARRINGTON, Del. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested on weapon and drug charges after getting pulled over in Delaware early Monday morning.

According to police in Harrington, Delaware, 23-year-old Jovaughn Alphonse, of Hartford, was arrested after police conducted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation on South DuPont Hwy at 12:06 a.m.

Police say that when officers were speaking to Alphonse, they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and proceeded to conduct a vehicle search. While searching the car, police then located a loaded 9 MM handgun in close proximity of Alphonse and 3.13 pounds of marijuana.

Alphonse was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm, Possess or Own a Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited, Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity, Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and No Person Shall Use an Electronic Communication Device with Vehicle is in Motion.

Alphonse was held on a $15,501 bond.