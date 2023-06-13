HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank on Trumbull Street in Hartford, according to police.
Hartford police said officers were dispatched to the bank just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a hold-up alarm at the TD Bank on Trumbull Street.
After police arrived on scene, officers learned the bank had been robbed. Police said the suspect entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied with the suspect and gave him money containing a tracking device.
Store clerk shoots suspect during attempted robbery: Hartford police
Police said the suspect was later identified as Arden Dell, 53, of Hartford.
Dell was then tracked to an area in Hartford near Hillside and New Britain avenues. Police said Dell was located inside a vehicle and taken into custody by Hartford police.
Hartford police recovered the stolen money, authorities said.
Dell was taken to the Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes Division for a debrief and was then booked at the Hartford Police Detention Division, according to authorities.