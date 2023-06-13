HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank on Trumbull Street in Hartford, according to police.

Hartford police said officers were dispatched to the bank just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a hold-up alarm at the TD Bank on Trumbull Street.

After police arrived on scene, officers learned the bank had been robbed. Police said the suspect entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied with the suspect and gave him money containing a tracking device.

Police said the suspect was later identified as Arden Dell, 53, of Hartford.

Arden Dell (Source: Hartford Police Department)

Dell was then tracked to an area in Hartford near Hillside and New Britain avenues. Police said Dell was located inside a vehicle and taken into custody by Hartford police.

Hartford police recovered the stolen money, authorities said.

Dell was taken to the Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes Division for a debrief and was then booked at the Hartford Police Detention Division, according to authorities.