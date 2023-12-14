HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man who was watching a 14-month-old boy has been charged in connection to his death more than a year later, according to authorities.

The toddler was found unresponsive on Oct. 1 of 2022 inside of a home on Auburn Street. A friend of the family had been babysitting the boy when he fell asleep on the couch, according to authorities. The boy’s mother went to check on him, discovered he was unresponsive and called 911.

The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital. His cause of death was found to be acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl, with the manner of death listed as homicide due to ingested narcotics.

Darrell James Hundley was charged on Friday with second-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a minor.