HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man has been charged in connection to the shooting of a young woman in February, police said.

Hartford police responded to the report of a shooting on Feb. 26 at a home on Wethersfield Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a gunshot victim lying in the hallway of the building. The victim was identified as a woman in her 20s, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Police said she was initially listed in critical but stable condition. The victim ultimately survived the attack, authorities said.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division assumed the investigation.

Investigators identified a suspect and developed probable cause.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dakwan Nelson, 19, charging him with assault in connection to the shooting.

Police determined the shooting had been a domestic incident.

On Wednesday, Nelson was extradited from New York and transported to the Hartford Police Detention Facility where the warrant was served.

Nelson was charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.