GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is facing several charges after Glastonbury police said he broke into cars parked at an Edge Fitness Center.

Tajay Hunter was served with two arrest warrants last week, police announced Thursday. He’s accused of breaking into the vehicles in February and July. Hunter was initially taken into custody in August, and was charged in September in connection to a hit-and-run that left a man severely injured this summer.

The theft investigation was conducted by officers in Glastonbury, East Hartford, Manchester and Rocky Hill, according to the announcement.

Hunter was officially charged with the gym break-ins on Nov. 4. He’s facing three counts of third-degree burglary, five counts of theft of a payment card, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and charges of third, fifth and sixth-degree larceny.

Hunter was also arrested last year after police said he was involved in a crime spree that involved dozens of car break-ins and a shooting.