HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was out on bond Thursday after allegedly driving more than 130 mph on Route 2, according to state police.

Justin Keith Davenport, 36, has been charged with reckless driving, disobeying a signal of an officer and interfering with an officer. He was assigned a $25,000 bond and is next scheduled to be in court on July 28.

A trooper first spotted Davenport’s speeding on May 31 on Route 2 westbound in Colchester, according to state police. The trooper then clocked Davenport’s BMW driving at more than 130 mph as it traveled through Glastonbury and East Hartford.

The trooper tried pulling the vehicle when it slowed down due to traffic in the construction zone near Exit 5, but Davenport sped up, hit a concrete construction barrier, went into the active construction zone and drove through it. The trooper did not pursue him.

The BMW was spotted shortly afterward at the red light on the Founder’s Bridge in Hartford, according to police. The trooper used a stop stick to deflate one of the BMW’s tires, but Davenport kept going, driving into downtown. The trooper didn’t chase him, according to state police.