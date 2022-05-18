HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal grand jury indicted a convicted felon on gun and drug charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Christopher Gaskin, 46, of Hartford, was arrested on the federal complaint on April 28. He is charged with firearm possession and narcotics distribution offenses. Harford police pulled over the car Gaskin was driving on Irving Street on Jan. 1, 2022. He was arrested on state charges after officers found a loaded .380 caliber handgun and a distribution quantity of crack cocaine.

Gaskin’s criminal history includes at least eight felony convictions, including convictions for assault, robbery and witness tampering. It’s a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved interstate or foreign commerce.

The indictment charges Gaskin with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Based on his criminal history, Gaskin is subject to the Armed Career Criminal Act, a federal law imposing severe penalties for firearm or ammunition possession by someone who has been convicted of at least three violent felonies or serious drug offenses.

A defendant who qualifies as an armed career criminal faces 15 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

Gaskin is also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base. If convicted on that charge, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

He is currently released on a $150,000 bail.