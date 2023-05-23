HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-year-old man is facing a murder and tampering with evidence charge for allegedly killing a woman in April inside of a Hartford apartment.

Stephanie Hawes-Brown, 37, was found dead at about 5 a.m. on April 26 inside the Marshall Street residence, according to police. Officers said that the death was suspicious. Angel Roman, of Hartford, was at the scene when law enforcement arrived.

Police have not publicly released any additional information on how Hawes-Brown was killed.

Roman was charged after a judge signed the arrest warrant.