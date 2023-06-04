HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man could face between 15 and 40 years in prison if convicted of receiving child pornography.

Jonathan Williams, 32, was arrested on Thursday when investigators searched his home and found child sex abuse material on his laptop, according to an announcement from. U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Williams was previously convicted of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in North Carolina.

He was a part of a group who used internet chat apps to share images and videos of child pornography, also known as child sex abuse material. He was an active member of the groups, according to the announcement.