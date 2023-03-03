HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a Hartford man guilty of a 2019 murder on Friday, according to the Connecticut Divison of Justice.

Bolton was convicted of fatally shooting Carl Spence during an argument inside an apartment on Laurel Street on Jan. 8, 2019.

Bolton was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a firearm Friday.

Bolton was arrested on Jan. 28, 2019, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice.

John Bolton (HPD)

PD: Hartford man charged with murder in city’s first homicide of 2019

The case was investigated by the Hartford Police Department.

“We are grateful for the hard work the Hartford Police Department puts into each and every homicide case,” Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott said. “They go above and beyond in their investigation that often involves relying on reluctant witnesses. The family endured a lot of pain and unnecessary heartache reliving these memories during the trial. It is our sincere hope that they feel justice was done today. We thank the jury members who took time out of their busy lives to give their attention to this case.”