HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was found guilty on Wednesday for a firearm offense connected to a nightclub shooting in Connecticut, according to the Connecticut Department of Justice.



Authorities said Jones was involved in a gang related shooting on Feb. 16, 2020, outside the Majestic Lounge nightclub on Franklin Avenue in Hartford.



According to court records, Jones, a member of the Los Solidos gang chased down, shot and injured a fellow gang member Joshua Saez and another unintended victim.

Saez had just shot another gang member named Marquis Treadwell, Treadwell’s girlfriend and an unintended third target. Treadwell later died from his gunshot injuries.



Police said Jones used a .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun which he grabbed from Saez.

Jones fled the scene with the gun, but Hartford police later recovered the weapon from a vehicle on Lawrence Street during an unrelated drug trafficking investigation in September 2021.

According to court records, Jones’ criminal history includes convictions for felony narcotics, assault, larceny and failures to appear in court.

Jones was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Jones is detained pending his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

According to authorities, Saez is serving a state sentence for Treadwell’s murder and the assault of Treadwell’s girlfriend.

