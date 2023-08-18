HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of murder on Friday, according to Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott.

Officials said a jury found 45-year-old Jerry Thompson guilty of murder in the death of Victor King in 2020 in a home on Asylum Avenue.

According to court records, Thompson and the King were roommates. Police said King was trying to get Thompson evicted for not paying rent.

On July 25, 2020, the victim submitted a tip to the Hartford Police Department complaining that Thompson was threatening to kill him with a sword and then he was going to make a complaint in person.

According to police, King called police several hours later reporting his roommate was threatening him.

Later that same morning, surveillance footage displayed Thompson parking his Jeep near the home on Asylum Street with a long object in hand. He returned 20 minutes later in different clothes.

Witness testimony and additional video showed Thompson returning to the home at 11:30 p.m. that night. The next day, the King’s friends and family became concerned when he did not perform his scheduled chores and did not reply to any of their calls or texts.

The Hartford Police Department conducted a wellness check and found the victim’s body hidden under blankets. Police said King suffered two serious injuries to the neck that resulted in decapitation.

Detectives then began searching for Thompson and their investigation led them to the Farmington River Park in Bloomfield. Police said a long samurai-style sword was recovered from the river. Police said the sword was consistent with the wounds on the victim.

After his arrest, Thompson directed the detectives to papers in his jeep proclaiming him as a sovereign citizen.

Thompson’s sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 11 in Hartford Superior Court.