Hartford man dead after hit by truck on Mass Pike in Charlton

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 33-year-old Hartford man is dead after he was hit by a tractor trailer on the Mass Pike in Charlton late Tuesday night.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver’s vehicle became disabled and he pulled over into the breakdown lane on the eastbound lane of the Mass Pike around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. The driver got out of his vehicle standing on the left side of the vehicle with his front door open when an oncoming tractor trailer struck the man and the door. The man died from the accident.

A passenger of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Hartford man, was not injured in the accident.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old East Hartford man, immediately pulled over after the accident.

The Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County are investigating the accident.

The left lane on the eastbound road on the Mass Pike was closed until 3:02 a.m. Wednesday morning.