Hartford man dead after hit by truck on Mass Pike in Charlton

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 33-year-old Hartford man is dead after he was hit by a tractor trailer on the Mass Pike in Charlton late Tuesday night.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver’s vehicle became disabled and he pulled over into the breakdown lane on the eastbound lane of the Mass Pike around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. The driver got out of his vehicle standing on the left side of the vehicle with his front door open when an oncoming tractor trailer struck the man and the door. The man died from the accident.

A passenger of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Hartford man, was not injured in the accident.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old East Hartford man, immediately pulled over after the accident.

The Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County are investigating the accident.

The left lane on the eastbound road on the Mass Pike was closed until 3:02 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

West Hartford police Captain Michael Perruccio on Kane Street car fire

News /

Lit cigarette may have sparked deadly New Britain apartment complex fire

News /

Contract negotiations ongoing in East Hartford as city saw massive call-outs during Monday’s storm, mayor says

News /

State lawmakers trying to make pizza Connecticut's official state food

News /

COVID vaccine appointments at Manchester Memorial, Rockville General Hospital cancelled due to lack of supply

News /

CT National Guard delivers COVID vaccines, assists at vaccination and testing sites throughout the state

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss