HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a 30-year-old Hartman man guilty on Thursday of shooting and killing another man in 2019, according to an announcement from Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcotte.

Joseph Thorpe was accused of shooting 23-year-old Roberto Vargas multiple times on Farmington Avenue. Authorities said that Thorpe had admitted to selling Vargas drugs, and then shot him in the back when he was running away.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22.