HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man was found guilty of murder on Monday for the killing of a 16-year-old boy in 2020, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that a superior court jury found 26-year-old Daniel Baez guilty in the fatal shooting of Elijah Ortega in Windsor Locks. Ortega was a member of the Windsor Locks High School basketball team.

Evidence presented in trial showed that on June 24, 2020, Windsor Locks police officers were called to Pesci Park for a report of shots fired in the area. A police investigation revealed that a confrontation being two parties was planned at the park to settle a dispute.

Witnesses testified they saw Baez pull a gun out of a fanny pack. Ortega saw Baez pull out the weapon and yelled for everyone to run. He tried to run away, but was shot twice by Baez, police said.

Ortega was brought to Hartford Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Baez’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024, in Hartford Superior Court.