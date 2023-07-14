WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested Tuesday in Windsor Locks for possessing fentanyl and a firearm without a permit.

Bruce Michaud, 36, was living at the Bradley Inn in Windsor Locks and had an active warrant for escaping by state police. He also has a history of narcotics sales and criminal firearm possession, according to police.

Michaud was spotted and tailed by an unmarked DEA unit until he was apprehended shortly after. Officers recovered a firearm, four ounces of suspected cocaine and over 300 bags of fentanyl.

Michaud, who was on parole during his arrest, is being held on $1 million bond.