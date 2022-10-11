A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release.

In 2020, authorities recovered multiple guns — including firearms found the scene of two separate homicides in Hartford — that had been purchased in South Carolina, according to the announcement.

At the time, Vazquez was already a convicted felon who was not able to legally buy or possess firearms. He was accused of conspiring with Joshua Bentz and Tywonda Bentz to buy the firearms from a licensed gun dealer in Columbia, South Carolina, take them to Connecticut and then sell them to felons in the Hartford area.

Together, the three bought 37 guns. Vazquez’s prior convictions were for felony weapon possession, robbery and larceny.

He pleaded guilty this March to conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license, and to unlawfully transporting firearms and unlawfully possessing firearms as a felon, according to the announcement.

Both Joshua Bentz and Tywonda Bentz have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.