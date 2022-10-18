HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old Hartford man will spend 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing firearms last year from a South Windsor warehouse, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Shameik Camara was accused of stealing a shipment of 50 pistols from a R&L Carriers warehouse in August 2021, according to the announcement. Employees knew about the theft, but didn’t report it for a month.

In October 2021, investigators saw Camera selling speakers and athletic trading cards online that matched the description of other items that were stolen from the warehouse, according to officials. When he was arrested on Oct. 28, 2021, he had two firearms — one of which was a pistol stolen from the warehouse.

Out of the 50 stolen firearms, only 14 have been recovered.

“The 36 that remain unaccounted for represent a real danger to the community until each one is recovered,” Avery said in the written announcement.

Camara was not legally allowed to own firearms or ammunition due to prior convictions for felony charges.

He pleaded guilty in June of this year to possession of a firearm by a felon, and for the receipt and possession of items from an interstate shipment.

His sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. He faced a maximum sentence of 20 years.