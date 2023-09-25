WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is being held on a $5 million bond for allegedly pistol whipping a pedestrian he got into an argument with in West Hartford.

Edwin Franqui, 27, has been charged with second-degree assault with a firearm, second-degree breach of peace and reckless driving. Police said he was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Franqui was driving erratically in a parking lot on Sept. 10 on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford when he almost hit a group of pedestrians, according to police. During a confrontation between a pedestrian and Franqui, Franqui got out of his vehicle and then hit the victim in the head.

The victim was not seriously injured, according to police.