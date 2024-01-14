HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot this morning in Hartford, according to police.

Minutes after 6:00 a.m., Hartford patrol officers were notified by ShotSpotter of numerous gunshots being fired on 158 Homestead Ave.

When officers arrived on the scene, they witnessed a male in his fifties suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where police say he is listed in critical condition.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions has launched an investigation into this shooting.