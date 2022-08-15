HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to the Hartford police.

Hartford police officers responded to Hartford Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment just after 9 p.m., officials said.

Upon arrival at the hospital, officers met with the victim, a man in his twenties who was alert and conscious. It was determined the victim was shot around 435 Franklin Avenue, where police located evidence of gunfire.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).