HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to trafficking narcotics, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery.

In February, members of the Drug Enforcement Agency made two controlled purchases of cocaine from Hidelbrando “Gordo” Quinones of Hartford.

Quinones was arrested on March 1. A court-authorized search of his home on Standish Street revealed 200 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine and 100 grams of heroin. Police also found various items used to package narcotics for street sale.

He pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Quinones’ sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024.

He has been released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.